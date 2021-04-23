Mystery Realme Smartphone Listed At TENAA; 32MP Selfie Camera, FHD+ Display Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Multiple unknown Realme smartphones are speculated to be under development and have been spotted online on several different platforms. The TENAA mobile regulatory recently revealed the design and specifications of the Realme RMX3333. Now, the RMX3142 and the RMX3143 model numbers have paid a visit to the certification website. They both are likely to be different variant of the same smartphone. That's looking at the spec-sheet tipped by TENAA.

Realme RMX3142/3143 Design And Expected Features

The Realme RMX3142/3143 seems to feature a glossy back panel. At the top-left corner, there is a vertical camera array accommodating three sensors. The 'Dare To Leap' is inscribed below the camera module. The volume keys can be seen positioned on the left corner, while the right panel is seen housing the power key.

The smartphone will sport a punch-hole design. The camera cutout is placed on the upper-left of the panel. As per TENAA, the Realme RMX3142/3143 will be launched with a 6.43-inch display that will support an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display will feature a physical fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

The TENAA database hasn't revealed the name of the chipset driving the RMX3142/3. However, it mentions an octa-core processor with a 2.8GHz clock speed. It can't be said at the moment if this device will support 5G connectivity or not. The listing suggests three different RAM options including 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB.

The device will be made available in 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. Interestingly, there will be no external microSD card support. The handset will ship with Android 11 OS. This will be topped with the Realme UI 2.0 the brand has used on the Realme 8 and the Realme Q3 series.

The Realme RMX3142/3's triple-camera setup at the back is said to pack a 64MP main lens. The primary lens will get accompanied by an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor, according to TENAA. A 32MP camera will be tucked inside the punch-hole for selfies and video calling.

Lastly, the upcoming Realme smartphone will incorporate a 4,400 mAh battery to keep the processor ticking. Notably, this device was earlier spotted at 3C certification website in China with 65W fast charging.

