Mystery Realme Smartphone With Helio G70 SoC Spotted; Is It Realme C25 Indian Variant?

Realme has lined up the launch of its budget-friendly 'C' smartphone series on April 8 in India. The brand is gearing up to bring the Realme C20, C21, and the C25 to the country. All three variants have already made their international debut and are heading to the Indian market equipped with the same set of features such as HD+ LCD display and MediaTek Helio 'G' series processor. In the latest development, an unknown Realme smartphone has been spotted at Geekbench. It is tipped to be one of the aforementioned devices. Here's what the leaks say:

Unknown Realme Budget Smartphone Listed At Geekbench

The latest mystery Realme smartphone listed at Geekbench bears the RMX3193 model number. The device is likely to be the Realme C25 Indian variant. What makes us believe so is a previous sighting of the same model number at the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification database.

The benchmark website has listed the MediaTek MT6768G processor. This chipset is otherwise known as the MediaTek Helio G70 processor. This is another confirmation of the leaked handset to be the Realme C25. For reference, the device has been announced with this octa-core processor in the international market.

The listing suggests the processor will have a clock speed of 1.70GHz and will be paired up with Android 11 OS. The Realme C25's Geekbench listing also reveals a 4GB RAM option. We will speak of the remaining hardware in a while. Speaking of the benchmark scores first, the Realme C25 has scored 1783 point in the single-core and 5237 points in the multi-core benchmark tests.

As for the other features, the Realme C25 features three rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor. The main camera is aided by a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth lens. The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution and features a waterdrop notch. The handset is backed by a huge 6,000 mAh battery and has 18W fast charging support as well.

