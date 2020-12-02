Mystery Vivo Flagship Smartphone Appears At Geekbench; To Run On Snapdragon 888 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has announced several smartphones this year and has already started gearing up for new launches from the beginning of 2021. A mystery smartphone by the company recently got certified via TENNA with the V2054A model number. Now, another device has been spotted at the benchmark website Geekbench which is said to go official in early 2021. Check out the details below:

New Vivo Smartphone Spotted At Geekbench

The alleged Vivo handset which has stopped by Geekbench carries the V2056A model number. The smartphone is expected to be the flagship offering considering the features tipped by the benchmark website. As per the Geekbench listing, the Vivo V2056A will be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor which has a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

The listing mentions the 'lahaina' motherboard which is associated with the Snapdragon 888 processor. It is worth noting that Qualcomm has recently announced this flagship processor. The Vivo V2056A's Geekbench listing also reveals a 12GB RAM option. Its storage capacity is yet to be announced. The smartphone will arrive with the latest Android 11 OS as per the benchmark website.

There is a possibility that this model ships with the newly-launched Origin OS by the company. Also, this model will likely be backed by 5G network support. Coming to the benchmark performance, the Vivo V2056A scored 1,135 points in the single-core test. In the multi-core test, the handset has managed to log 3,681 points.

Since this device hasn't appeared via leaks in the past, its other features such as display, camera, and battery are currently at large. We can expect some top-notch hardware besides the processor. It remains to be seen under which moniker Vivo will launch this smartphone. There are rumors that this device could also launch with iQOO branding. However, it can only be confirmed once some official teasers are shared.

via

Best Mobiles in India