Mystery Vivo Flagship Smartphone Spotted At Google Play Console

Brand Vivo has been aggressive with smartphone launches right from the beginning of 2021. The brand seems to be consistent with new product announcements going forward as well. Backing this speculation is the sighting of a new mystery Vivo smartphone at Google Play Console. The device seems to be a high-end smartphone looking at the spec-sheet. The design of the Vivo V2055A has also been leaked entirely on the website.

New Vivo Smartphone Leaks At Google Play Console

The mystery of the Vivo V2055A is seen sporting a tall display with a punch-hole design. The display has a narrow bezel profile (including the chin). The punch-hole is placed at the centre-top of the panel. The smartphone will have the power and volume keys on the right-spine.

The Vivo V2055A is listed with an FHD+ display at the Google Play Console database.

The display size and panel type aren't revealed, but it confirms 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 480 PPI pixel density. The listing further confirms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The octa-core chipset will further be clubbed with 12GB RAM as per the Google Play Console database. Notably, there is no mention of the storage capacity.

There is a possibility the Vivo pairs up this RAM with 128GB or 256GB native storage. The only other information which this listing reveals of the mystery Vivo smartphone is the Android 11 OS. It is also not mentioned if the device will come pre-installed with Fun Touch or Origin OS interface.

Since the Vivo V2055A has made limited sightings at the leaks factory, it is slightly hard to say for sure what all other hardware (camera and battery) will be offered. Considering it is a flagship device, there are higher possibilities that we get to see up to four rear cameras or a dual selfie camera setup for imaging. The battery will also have fast charging support. What remains to be seen is the size of the battery unit.

