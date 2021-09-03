Mystery Vivo Phone Bags TENAA Certification; Dimensity 900 SoC, 64MP Triple Camera In Tow News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Chinese mobile regulatory platform TENAA has listed the upcoming Vivo X70 series on its platform ahead of the anticipated September 10 global launch. The certification website has recently detailed the full specifications of the X70 Pro and the X70 Pro Plus. Now, a mystery smartphone by Vivo has been spotted on the certification website with its entire spec-sheet. The upcoming handset will be the next 5G offering by Vivo powered by the new Dimensity 900 SoC.

Unidentified Vivo Smartphone Gets TENAA Certification

The latest smartphone by Vivo to clear its certification via TENAA has the V2130A model number. The moniker of the handset isn't revealed; however, the full specifications are revealed. This mystery Vivo smartphone is listed with 160.87 x 74.28 dimensions and 175 grams weight.

Likewise, the moniker, the design of the Vivo V2130A has also not been revealed. As per the certification website, the Vivo V2130A will be the Dimensity 900 SoC driven smartphone. This new octa-core 5G-ready processor by MediaTek comes with a 2.4GHz clock speed. Notably, only the clock speed of the processor is listed and the processor name is tipped by the online reports.

The processor is further said to be paired up with three different RAM and dual storage options. The device is said to come with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB onboard storage configuration. There is no information currently revealed related to the expandable storage capacity.

The Vivo V2130A will ship with Android 11 OS. Whether there will be a FunTouch OS or Origin OS pre-loaded is what remains to be seen. The TENAA listing has also revealed the camera and display specifications. The mystery Vivo V2130A is said to accommodate a 6.44-inch display which will be an AMOLED panel supporting 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

The handset will likely have a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The certification website suggests a triple rear camera module housing a 64MP primary sensor. The camera setup is further said to equip an 8MP secondary wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor.

The selfie snapper is said to be a 32MP lens. The TENAA listing has also confirmed an additional in-display fingerprint scanner for security. We might get the remaining details such as the name and availability in the coming weeks. It remains to be seen which Vivo smartphone lineup will the V2130A join.

