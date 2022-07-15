Mystery Vivo Smartphone With 80W Fast Charging Spotted; Premium Mid-Range Phone Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo seems to be working on several new smartphones. Presently, the Vivo X80 series is the most premium phone available in the Indian market. From the looks of it, a new Vivo phone will launch pretty soon, at least in China. The new Vivo smartphone was spotted at the 3C certification platform.

New Vivo Smartphone Spotted

The new Vivo smartphone was spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website with the model number V2202A. The certification doesn't reveal much about the upcoming smartphone except its fast charging capability.

The 3C certification of the new Vivo smartphone shows 80W fast charging support. 80W fast charging support would make the new Vivo phone a premium one. In fact, the newly launched Vivo X80 series come with 80W fast charging support.

Does this mean the new Vivo phone will be a flagship device? It's hard to speculate that right now as we don't have much information about the new Vivo device. What's more, the phone with the model number V2202A hasn't appeared on any other certification website.

Presently, Vivo has many series under it, including the flagship X series, upper-mid-range S series, premium V series, and even the affordable Y series. We're unsure which of these series the new Vivo smartphone with the model number V2202A will debut.

Vivo Phone Launches In India

Presently, Vivo is having a difficult time in India. The Enforcement Directorate recently raided 44 locations of Vivo in the country on the money laundering issue. The ED case against Vivo is still being investigated. It was also found that a few Vivo executives fled the country soon after the raids.

Other Chinese brands have also come under the radar, including popular brands like Oppo. Early investigation reports speculate that Oppo India was evading customs duty worth Rs. 4,389 crores. However, the investigation is still going on and a detailed report is expected soon.

That said, Oppo and Vivo phone launches are lined up for the Indian market. For instance, the Oppo Reno8 series, Oppo Pad Air, and the Enco X2 earbuds are going to launch on July 18. We might also have new updates on the upcoming Vivo phone in the coming days.

