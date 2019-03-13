Mystery Vivo smartphone with triple rear camera and notch-less display appears on TENNA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar Vivo V183A is said to run on an unknown octa-core 2.0GHz chipset.

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to be working on new mid-range smartphones with pop-up selfie camera and some other interesting features in the mix. While the company has already launched a bunch of smartphones in early 2019, some more Vivo smartphones are in the making. We have been coming across reports of two new Vivo smartphones, the Vivo X27, and the X27 Pro via leaks and rumors. Now, another mystery Vivo smartphone has been spotted online indicating at a launch sometime soon in the future.

The latest Vivo smartphone made its way to the Chinese mobile regulatory platform TENNA. The smartphone spotted on TENNA was listed with model number Vivo V183A. While the device's name is unknown, the specification listed on TENNA bears a high resemblance as the previously leaked Vivo X27 smartphone. The listing reveals some information the display of the device along with the expected processor.

Going by the TENNA listing, the Vivo V183A is said to run on an unknown octa-core 2.0GHz chipset. The smartphone is expected to flaunt a big 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display panel with no notch on top. This comes in line with the leaked display of the Vivo X27 smartphone. The display is also said to incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner as a biometric authentication feature. The device will be available in a single color option, i.e, gold.

The TENNA listing of the upcoming Vivo V1838A smartphone also reveals the camera setup of the smartphone. The device might feature a triple-lens primary camera setup that will comprise of a 12MP primary lens, a 13MP secondary lens, and one 5MP additional sensor. At the front, there could be a 16MP front camera for video calling and selfies. Rounding off the spec sheet will be a 3,920mAh battery unit. All the specifications suggested by the TENNA listing indicates at an upcoming toned down variant of the Vivo X27 smartphone. We still are waiting for some concrete information to be available on the same and will keep you posted with the updates.

