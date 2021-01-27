Mystery Vivo V2072A 5G Smartphone Pops Up At Google Play Console News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has been one of the most proactive brands in terms of smartphone launches in the past few years. The company has launched multiple smartphones already and is working on some other models. It seems that the company will be on a launch spree this year as well. A new mystery Vivo smartphone has just paid a visit to the Google Console Database. The website has revealed some of the design as well as the hardware aspects of the Vivo V2072A smartphone.

What Does Vivo V2072A Google Play Console Database Reveal?

As per the Google Play Console Database, the Vivo V2072A will launch with a waterdrop style notch design. The highlight here is the dual selfie camera setup. Notably, the notch looks wider with the dual-lens setup similar to the iPhone X. the handset packs the power key along with the volume rocker and the power keys.

Unfortunately, the listing doesn't show the rear panel of the handset. Therefore, the camera alignment on the back panel can't be guessed at the moment. The device is listed in Champagne Gold color options. It is currently unknown if the company will launch the device in other color options or not.

Now coming to the leaked hardware, the mystery Vivo V2072A is listed with the MediaTek 6891 processor. This processor is said to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. This chipset has built-in 5G network support which further indicates the Vivo V2072A will be 5G-ready handset. The Google Play Listing also reveals 12GB RAM option. The unit will boot on Android 11 OS, going by the listing.

The listing doesn't mention the storage capacity. Also, it is unknown if the smartphone will have other variants as well. The Vivo V2072A's display specifications have also been revealed via this leak. The device will be launching with an FHD+ display. The panel will support 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution and a pixel density of 480ppi.

