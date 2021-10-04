Mystery Xiaomi Premium-Mid Range Phone Spotted Online; SD 870 SoC, 108MP Camera, And More Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has launched several new smartphones this year and the major focus wasn't just on the affordable devices but also on value flagships. Following the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, a new high-end device from the company has been spotted online. The model of the handset remains a mystery, but the leaks have suggested the Snapdragon 870 SoC powered phone is in the works.

New Xiaomi Premium Mid-Range Phone In Works

The upcoming Xiaomi premium mid-range phone's specification has been tipped by a Weibo user called Bald Panda. The tipster suggests the mystery Xiaomi handset will be employing the Snapdragon 870 processor. The Mi 11x launched earlier this year is also driven by the same SoC.

Apart from the processor, the tipster has also revealed the display, camera, and battery specifications of the mystery Xiaomi handset. The device is said to sport a curved display but with an FHD+ display instead of a 2K panel. It will support a 120Hz refresh rate and have a punch-hole for the selfie snapper.

As for the camera specs, the tipster suggests the upcoming Xiaomi phone will have a 108MP primary camera at the back. While the exact number of sensors isn't confirmed yet, the device is said to offer an additional telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom.

The new Xiaomi phone is further said to feature a 20MP camera for selfies and a 5,000 mAh battery. The fast-charging capacity tipped is 67W. The tipster has revealed most of the features which the upcoming Xiaomi handset will offer. The moniker details should also emerge going forward.

Mystery High-End Xiaomi Phone Launch This Year Or Next?

It can't be said which lineup the brand will be refreshing with the launch of this mystery phone. And since the company is done away with the Mi lineup, chances are we get to see a new Xiaomi or Redmi labelled handset.

Adding a new device to the former series makes more sense since the brand is yet to strengthen the product portfolio in the same. As mentioned earlier Xiaomi has already launched a bunch of Snapdragon 870 series primarily from the discontinued Mi series.

The Mi 11X was the last handset that shipped with the SD 870 SoC and was priced under Rs. 30,000. If this upcoming handset is also tagged with similar pricing, it might be the next best Xiaomi premium mid-range phone in the market. Whether it arrives this year or next is yet to be confirmed.

