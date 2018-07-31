Mystery Xiaomi smartphone with Snapdragon 855 spotted at Geekbench

Qualcomm is yet to announce its next flagship processor, but a new Geekbench listing already has something intriguing. The Snapdragon 855 SoC has made an appearance with a mystery Xiaomi smartphone. The listing shows the scores under the title "Xiaomi SDM855 for arm64" indicating that the SoC is in use.

However, the numbers associated with the handset doesn't come in line with the chipset. That's because the SD855 is a flagship processor, and is said to be built on Samsung's 7nm process to optimize efficiency and performance.

Also, the new SoC isn't expected until this fall but despite those expectations, the scores are considerably low than the current silicon on offer. The scores are closer to Qualcomm's last generation Snapdragon 835 which was seen on smartphones the OnePlus 5, HTC U11. The current Snapdragon 845 that powers the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, has a single and multi-core score of 2,243 and 8,098 respectively. The listing shows much lower scores compared to the previous generation SoC. The device only manages to score 1,784 and 6,359.

The other specs revealed in the listing also line up with the older component. It's a single octa-core SoC, clocked at 1.90 GHz. There's a possibility that the listing's title is misleading. The figures might have been tampered to keep the SoC hardware under wraps.

The listed device also falls in line with XIaomi's Mi Mix 2 that is powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC. The phone appears to be backed by 6GB of RAM and Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Although, the scores differ from the previous Xiaomi devices that shipped with the hardware in question. For now, the report should be taken with a pinch of salt, and wait for the company to make an official announcement.

Recently, the Mi Note 4 also made an appearance at TENAA certification site. The images of the smartphone were spotted with the model number M1807E8A. According to the listing, at least one variant of the device will sport a transparent back cover, just like the one available on Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The device is also said to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC with 6GB of RAM.