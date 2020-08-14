Just In
Mystery ZTE 5G Phone With Under-Display Sensor Spotted On TENAA
ZTE is gearing up to launch a 5G smartphone soon. Recently a handset with model number ZTE A2121 has been spotted on TENAA which is speculated to be the ZTE A20 5G. This smartphone is expected to feature an under-screen camera.
Previously, ZTE President Ni Fei teased a smartphone with the company's first under-screen camera through his Weibo post. It was posted from 'ZTE A20 5G under-screen Camera'. The device is likely to offer in two color variants namely Cold flame blue and dazzling white.
Expected Specifications Of ZTE A20 5G
In terms of specification, the smartphone will pack a 6.92-inch OLED display along with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,460 pixels. Under its hood, it is expected to be powered by the octa-core CPU with a frequency of 2.4GHz. As per rumor, the device will be available in three storage variants including 6GB RAM +64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.
The device is likely to get its fuel from a 4,120 mAh battery. It will measure 172.1 x 77.9 x 7.9mm dimensions. It will weigh 198 grams and support gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and an in-display fingerprint scanner for connectivity.
Speaking of optics, the TENNA listing reveals the handset will offer a quad-camera setup at the back which will include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor, and two 2MP cameras. Upfront, the device will feature a single 32MP under-screen camera.
As per the image of the TENAA listing, the phone's power and volume buttons will be on the right side of the device. In addition, it shows the smartphone will offer a notch-less display. The back of the phone has an Axon label, indicating the phone will belong to the Axon family. The company has not commented on the launch date. However, it is expected that the phone will be official soon.
