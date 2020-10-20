Mystery ZTE Smartphone Gets TENNA Certification; Full Specs, Design Revealed News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

ZTE might have started working on a new mid-range device. A mystery smartphone by the company has cleared its certification from TENNA which is a Chinese mobile regulatory. The mobile authentication website doesn't reveal the name of the upcoming model but its design and the entire-spec sheet has been revealed.

New ZTE Mid-Range Smartphone In The Making?

The upcoming ZTE smartphone has cleared its certification from TENNA with the 8012N model number. The device is said to arrive under the company's Blade smartphone lineup. But, that's what the rumours suggest and the company is yet to confirm the same.

As seen in the TENNA images, the upcoming smartphone has a gradient rear surface with a bluish shade. The device features a vertical triple-camera setup on the left. There is also a physical fingerprint scanner at the back panel which is oval in shape.

Now moving to the specifications, the ZTE 8012N is listed with an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2GHz. It is currently unknown if the company will be using a MediaTek or Snapdragon processor to power the handset. The device will come with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage option.

The TENNA listing also reveals the camera and battery specifications. Speaking of the former, the handset will be coming with a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP sensor (likely depth lens). The handset will be packing a 16MP camera at the front for selfies.

The display specifications are undisclosed. However, the listing suggests a 3,900 mAh battery. There is no mention of the fast-charging capacity. It remains to be seen if the company adds this support or misses on it. Since the device has started getting certified online, we are likely to get more details in the coming days. We will keep you updated with all the latest information on the upcoming ZTE mid-range handset.

via

Best Mobiles in India