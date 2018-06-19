MysteryBot Android malware can steal your bank details

Malware isn't uncommon among Android devices. A new Android malware has been discovered and it is said to combine a ransomware, a banking trojan and a keylogger on smartphones. Called MysteryBot, this malware is said to be capable of getting contacts and messages saved on the affected device, manipulate the banking apps and register keystrokes.

This malware was found by ThreatFabric and is similar to the LokiBot malware as both run on the same command and control server. This means that both the malware could have been created by the same attacker, claims the blog post. It adds that the MysteryBot can post more threats than LokiBot.

How harmful could MysteryBot be?

MysteryBot can steal the emails and start apps remotely. It targets users who are using devices running Android 7.0 Nougat and Android 8.0 Oreo. The malware is said to have a secret code, which can overlay a duplicate screen on the banking apps so that users add their credentials into the fake screen. It is said that these credentials are sent to a remote server, which is controlled by the hacker. Going by the blog post, several banks such as IDBI, HDFC, HSBC, ICICI, SBI, etc. are the prime targets of this malware.

In addition to the banking trojan, the MysteryBot malware has a keylogger, which can record every keystroke made on the affected device. Keylogger is a kind of surveillance software, which can record instant messages and emails and capture any detail that is typed using the keyboard. However, the blog post notes that the keystroke function of this malware is not fully functional. It appears to be under development.

The MysteryBot malware is said to have ransomware capabilities too. It can encrypt files on the external storage of the device. The encryption process adds each file in an individual ZIP archive, which is password protected. The password will be the same for the ZIP archives and is generated during the runtime. Once the encryption is completed, users will be greeted with a dialogue accusing the victim of having watched pornographic material.

May not spread to all users

MysteryBot can manipulate a service permission dubbed Package Usage Stats. It lets the trojan to change app permissions with the users' consent. Since the malware is under development, it looks like it will not be widespread. But it is recommended that users of Android devices refrain from installing apps from unverified sources.