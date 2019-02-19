Nearly 370 million smart feature phones expected to sell in next three years

According to a new report by Hong-Kong based Counterpoint Research, sales of smart feature phones could cross the hundred million mark in the next three years.

Nearly 370 million smart feature phones are expected to be sold across the world, in the next three years.

"This will be enabled by a potential of more than 300 million smart feature phone users globally by the end of 2021. Software & Services alone will contribute to 71 percent of this near- to mid-term revenue opportunity, or around $20 billion, "Neil Shah, Research Director at Counterpoint Research said.

The trend to migrate to smartphones is strong, less tech-savvy users and first-time users continue to prefer a feature phone form-factor and user interface (UI).

"The global smart feature phone demand grew 252 percent year-on-year in 2018 - albeit from a low base, contributing roughly 16 percent of the total feature phone volumes. While India is the biggest contributor to this demand, major markets that have driven smart feature phone sales to include the United States, United Kingdom, South East Asia, and Africa. We estimate that smart feature phones will cross more than half of global feature phone volumes by 2021," Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research stated.

The counterpoint report also pointed out that Reliance Jio to be one of the fastest growing company in this segment. The telecom operator managed to garner tens of millions of 2G feature phone to its 4G network with the KaiOS powered 4G feature phone, as per the report.

Counterpoint in its research revealed that out of over 100 million subscribers that Jio added since the Jio Phone debut in 2017, the 4G smart feature phone contributes to nearly half of those "net additions."