Netizens put a banner in Goa to stop using Google Maps for specific location

Technology today has made our lives quite simpler, with all the gadgets and machines around us carrying out with the tasks that consumed a lot of time has also become easy. And with the pocket-sized gadgets such as smartphones and tablets, we can now do the tasks for which we needed separate devices such as photography, watching movies and videos, listening to music, finding directions etc. Speaking about the location searching feature, we all would agree that it is the Google Maps which comes first in mind while looking for direction and places.

Google Maps is primarily a web mapping service by the tech giant that offers satellite imagery, real-time traffic conditions, 360-degree panoramic street view and even helps in planning the route via car, foot, and public transportation. No doubt, Maps by Google is one of the best location navigation application developed by Google. However, not every time the directions shown by Maps are correct and you must have experienced going off the route or being taken to a wrong place while using Google Maps. This creates a fuss if you are traveling and are new to a place.

One such issue which was affecting Google Maps users were who were traveling to Goa. Apparently, the Maps showed a wrong direction for Baga Beach in Goa and the travelers taking the path suggested by Google landed at a different place. This has been creating a lot of fuss for the travelers recently and with all the confusion around a netizen seems to have sprung into action to help the new travelers in this region.

A banner has been put up on the streets of Goa near Baga Beach by a netizen warning the travelers against the use of Google Map to search the direction for Baga Beach. The banner posted on the street says, "You are fooled by Google Map. This road doesn't take you to Baga Beach!!! Turn back and take a left turn. Baga is 1 KM from here."

The image of the banner has been first shared on Twitter by a user called Sumanth Raj Urs and has already gone viral. The Tweet has got around 919 likes and 271 retweets and users have been pouring in comments on the same. Commenting on this a Google spokesperson said, "Unfortunately, we can not give in to misuse of our policy or coercion, and are unable to comply with his unreasonable demands". We are expecting that the tech giant resolves this issue soon, however, it remains to be seen how soon the company brings a fix for this.