New Amazon Kindle Oasis with waterproof build announced: Specs, price and features

Amazon has introduced the new Kindle Oasis eReader with a 7-inch 300ppi display. This is the sequel to the Kindle Oasis that was launched last year with a 6-inch display.

The new Kindle Oasis is the first waterproof Kindle. With the IPX8 rating, this eReader can also withstand splashes at the beach and drops in the pool or bathtub. It is inbuilt with Audible that lets you listen to audiobooks and switch between reading and listening modes easily on Bluetooth headphones or speakers.

The new Kindle Oasis features a similar design as its predecessor and comes with a hand grip that has physical buttons to turn pages comfortably. There is an inbuilt accelerometer that can rotate the screen orientation automatically to match depending on whether you are using your right or left hand. There is a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge and there is no magnetic charging cover as in the original model.

The eReader from Amazon features Wi-Fi and there is a 3G variant too that has features such as EDGE/GPRS too. The default storage capacity of the Wi-Fi model is 4GB and it can be increased up to 8GB. On the other hand, the storage capacity of the 3G model is 32GB.

The Amazon Kindle Oasis comes with size and bold settings and there is a ragged right alignment that will be available for the 6th generation Kindle Paperwhite and the latest Kindle devices via an update. The eReader has invert black and white on the screen and an enlarged display option that lets users increase the size of the menu bar, home screen text, library, and book icons.

The new Kindle Oasis is available in Black color and is priced at $299.99 (approx. Rs. 21,999) for the Wi-Fi model and $349.99 (approx. Rs. 28,999) for the Wi-Fi+3G model. The pre-orders will debut on Amazon India and the shipping will start from November 15. The water-safe fabric covers for the new Kindle Oasis will be available in Sandstone, Charcoal and Indigo colors at Rs. 2,999 and premium leather covers in Merlot and Black colors will be priced at Rs. 3,999.