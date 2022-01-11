New Android 13 Feature Tipped: Audio Output Picker Gets A Redesign News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphones are slowly getting the Android 12 update and we're already talking of the Android 13 upgrade. Presently, smartphone makers are rolling out the Android 12 update integrating it with their custom OS. However, Google is gearing up for the Android 13 release as the first of the features has just been leaked.

Android 13 Features Tipped

Like always, the latest software update brings in several new features and changes to the UI. A report from Android Police has revealed the new features spotted on the Android 13 update. One of the key features spotted is the output picker menu on the Android 13, which offers multiple options for their audio output.

The output picker is one of the media control options that first arrived with the Android 10 update and was later redesigned with the Android 11 release. Here, the output picker button is the button on the top right corner of the display that provides you the detail on which device is currently playing media.

The output picker button is filled with options like cast devices, Bluetooth buds, speakers, and so on. Despite being around since the Android 10 release, Google is pushing forth the feature to the limelight with the Android 13 update. The report says the functionality of the output picker will continue to be the same but it comes with a redesigned coat.

For one, the output picker button on Android 13 isn't shown in the screenshot shared by the publication. However, the report says it can be accessed from Settings. The screenshot reveals the list of devices in the output picker where the disconnected ones are seen in a greyish color. The volume controls on the display have also been replaced with a thicker menu for smoother controls.

Previous updates included a round icon for the devices, but Android 13 replaces it with a checkmark. All in all, the screenshot shows the minor changes on the output picker on the Android 13 update, although there isn't much to see. That said, these could change ahead of the official release of Android 13 and one should keep a lookout for visual differences.

