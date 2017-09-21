New Beta update for OnePlus 3 and 3T fixes BlueBorne vulnerability

Even though OnePlus's current flagship is OnePlus 5, the Chinese company has made sure that its older models are receiving regular software updates.

A couple of weeks ago, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 23 for OnePlus 3 and Open Beta 14 for OnePlus 3T. Now, the company has pushed out a new Beta software update for both the smartphones. As is always the case, the update has made some minor improvements on device performances. Most importantly, it has fixed the BlueBorne vulnerability.

OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T users were experiencing this problem for quite some time. For those who are not aware, the BlueBorne vulnerability would allow anyone to take over any Bluetooth-enabled device from as far as 32 feet away.

The BlueBorne vulnerability was pretty risky for the users as even when a Bluetooth device was not set to discoverable mode, it could be taken over. Hence, there was no way for the user of the targeted device to prevent others.

While the new update is only available to those enrolled in the Beta program, it wouldn't be long before OnePlus releases a wider release.

Other than that, the update also adds a new boot animation and a "Soft" display calibration. There are also a few optimizations and the Community app has been updated as well.

If you are interested, you can go to OnePlus's official website or the forums for downloading the Beta update.

The latest Beta update may not seem that significant as compared to the last one. The OxygenOS Open Beta 23/14 for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T added some cool features and also made some performance improvements. You can read about it in detail here.