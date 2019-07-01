New Black Shark Phone Clears 3C Certification – What We Know So Far News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark produces devices ideally suitable for gaming. The brand has already launched three of its smartphones with the newest being the Black Shark 2, which indeed turned to be one of the most celebrated gaming phones. It looks like the brand is now gearing up with the launching process of its fourth handset, which would hit the market sometime soon.

The alleged Black Shark smartphone in the making has been certified by 3C certification agency in China. The device comes with the model number DLT-A40. The listing of the upcoming smartphone on the 3C database was spotted by a Twitter-based tipster

https://twitter.com/Sudhanshu1414/status/1144814024883748864. It would be quite interesting to know what new things the certificate would reveal in the coming days.

New Black Shark's 27W Fast Charging Technology

As per the certification listing, the upcoming Black Shark gaming smartphone is touted to be the latest device to support 27W fast charging technology, which reminisces the Xiaomi Mi 9. This charging technology is said to have been incorporated in the device keeping the gaming requirements of the users in mind. This aspect will let your drained out phone to get refueled up to the brim at a blazing speed. This Quick Charge 4+ technology uses to 3A current via USB-PD to give your device the

necessary power.

Other Expected Features And Price

The new Black Shark device is expected to sport a triple cameras at the rear offering a great photography experience. The handset might arrive with a notch either in the form of a waterdrop style or with a wider one. As per the new revelation made by Black Shark, this new device would come with the audio jack, which users had last seen on the original Black Shark smartphone. And, it is believed that the company would launch all its future phones with this very aspect.

The new device's other features such as the chipset, battery, display, color options, and more are yet to be confirmed. Once the official launch date is announced, the users would surely get to know more details of the new Black Shark handset. In the meantime, we can expect further speculations to reveal more details about the device.

