New concept shows how Samsung Galaxy S10 will be truly bezel-less

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is months away from launch, and while everyone's longing to see the device, a designer named Ben Geskin has shared a concept of the Galaxy S10, based on the rumors released so far.

If you look closely, the design resembles the Galaxy S9, but with thinner bezels. The phone doesn't have a notch, however, it does feature a hole in the display to accommodate the selfie camera. The company has previously hinted that its mid-range devices could come with a similar design. Recently, Oppo R19 was also leaked with a camera hole alongside some Asus-branded smartphones.

The device shown in the concept is near bezel-less and could technically be achieved if the company includes that camera hole in the display, instead of using the notch. The concept also shows curved edges, similar to the Galaxy S9.

To make the design more realistic, the designer included the Samsung Experience UI on the display along with the Bixby button on the left side of the phone besides the volume rockers. The screen sports rounded corners, and will most likely come with a glass back as well.

Well, this is just a concept design, and we will come across more information as we move closer to the launch. But putting a camera hole in the display would put an end to a lot of issues in terms of design.

Besides, Samsung is also said to ditch the iris scanner completely in favor of the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which was recently seen on the OnePlus 6T. This wouldn't be the first time Samsung would eliminate a technology which was launched only a few generations ago. Known tipster Ice Universe also tweeted that the in-display sensor will cover an impressive 30 percent of the display.

The new generation fingerprint sensors are way faster than the optical sensors. They use the ultrasonic sound to create a 3D image of the fingerprint. Then an ultrasonic pulse is shot through a transmitter onto the user's finger allowing them to unlock the device.