New Gionee phone with 3GB RAM and Android Nougat spotted

Chinese company Gionee seems to be working on a new smartphone codenamed as 'F109′. We say this as the said device has been spotted online by Slashleaks. Other than the render, some of its key specifications have also come to light.

To remind you, the Gionee F109 had previously appeared on TENAA. Coming back to the recent leak, the smartphone is likely to be a lower mid-ranger. While the render shows the device in Black color, it is expected to have a Gold color variant as well. As you can see, the Gionee phone is sporting a metal unibody design. In terms of design, it looks pretty mundane with a physical home button on the front.

Since the smartphone lacks a fingerprint scanner at the rear panel, the physical home button should double function as the fingerprint reader. The right side of the Gionee F109 bears the Power button and the volume rocker, while the right side is empty.

You can spot the Micro USB port and the 3.5mm standard audio jack at the bottom of the phone. Going to the rear panel, the device has a single camera lens that is accompanied by a LED flash.

Speaking of the specifications, the Gionee F109 is speculated to arrive with a 5-inch display with the resolution density of 720p. Under the hood, it is likely to be powered by a 1.25GHz MediaTek MT6737 chipset teamed with Mali-T720 GPU.

Storage-wise, it will have 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the Gionee smartphone could feature an 8MP primary shooter as well as a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

In addition, the Gionee F109 would also have a rather small 2,660mAh battery and Android 7.0 Nougat OS for software.