New iQOO Smartphone Appears On TEENA; Design, Specifications Revealed

Vivo sub-brand iQOO has carved a name for itself among OEMs for its high-performing smartphone offerings. The brand is gearing up to launch a new smartphone that was spotted on TEENA with the model number V2054A, revealing key details.

New iQOO Smartphone Spotted

From the looks of it, the new iQOO smartphone seems to be a mid-range device. According to the TEENA listing, the upcoming smartphone weighs 185.5 grams and measures 164.15 x 75.35 x 8.4mm. The phone seems to feature a 6.58-inch LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The iQOO V2054A will include a fingerprint sensor below the volume controls on the right side of the phone. This gives the rear panel more space to house the camera module. Speaking of the camera, there is a reportedly dual-camera setup featuring a 13MP main lens and a 2MP secondary shooter. An 8MP selfie camera is housed in the waterdrop notch.

For now, the precise chipset is under wraps. However, the upcoming iQOO smartphone will likely draw power from an octa-core chipset with 128GB default storage. Reports point that there will be several RAM options, including 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM. The listing notes there's no microSD card slot, which means there's no scope for memory expansion.

Other details include a 4,910 mAh battery, which would likely be marketed as a 5,000 mAh battery. There is fast charging support reported, however, the precise detail is unclear. What's interesting is that the upcoming iQOO smartphone will support 5G. It will reportedly run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

New iQOO Smartphone: What To Expect

For now, a lot of information is still missing about the new iQOO smartphone. For now, we don't know the name of the device. Moreover, the launch date is also a mystery. That said, since the iQOO smartphone appeared on the TEENA listing, we can expect a Chinese launch pretty soon.

However, it might take a while to make it out of China. With 5G support, the upcoming iQOO smartphone will be future-proof but also be a tad bit expensive.

