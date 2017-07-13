New Micromax Yu smartphone visits Geekbench; to arrive in two variants

Micromax sub-brand Yu Televentures released the Yu Yureka Black in early June. Since then, the brand has been silent.

Now, it looks like the company is planning to launch another smartphone. According to a report by pricebaba, a Yu smartphones has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database tipping that the company could be prepping to launch the device in the coming months. The listing shows smartphones with the model numbers YU5011 and YU5012. The report claims that these seem to be different variants of the same smartphone.

Based on the Geekbench listing, both the Yu smartphones make use of a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC. The YU5011 is listed to feature 2GB RAM while the YU5012 is listed to have 3GB RAM. Both the devices seem to be based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

The report further adds that both the Yu smartphones from the Micromax sub-brand are being tested in India and might see the light of the day in the coming months. From the specifications, it is apparent that these could be budget smartphones from the brand.

As mentioned above, the latest device to arrive from the stable of Yu is the Yureka Black. It is the relaunched variant of the smartphone priced at Rs. 8,999. The device flaunts a 5-inch HD 720p IPS display with the Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. The other goodies on board the Yureka Black for this year are 4G VoLTE support and a decent 3000mAh battery.