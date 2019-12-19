Just In
- 22 min ago JioFiber Launches New Vouchers: Price, Benefits, And More
-
- 49 min ago Google Pay Likely To Get 2020 Stamp Rewards, Stories For Merchants And One-Time Mandates
- 51 min ago Huawei P Smart Pro With Motorized Selfie Camera, Kirin 710 SoC Announced: Price And Specifications
- 58 min ago NASA Juno Locates Huge Cyclone On Jupiter’s South Pole
Don't Miss
- Automobiles ICOTY 2020: Hyundai Venue Wins The Prestigious Indian Car Of The Year Award
- Finance How To Close SBI Fixed Deposit Online?
- Sports Heat end 76ers' flawless home run, Celtics beat Mavs
- News Anti-CAA, NRC protest in Mumbai: Opposition parties to lead outcry against 'discriminatory' Act
- Movies #MeToo Backlash: Vairamuthu No Longer Part Of Mani Ratnam’s Magnum Opus Ponniyin Selvan?
- Lifestyle Nutritional Health Benefits Of Purple Potatoes
- Travel 7 Tips For A Hassle-Free Christmas Travel
- Education AIIMS BSc Nursing 2020 Registration Process Started
New Mid-Range Sony Xperia Smartphone Surfaces On Geekbench
Sony seems to be working on its next mid-range smartphone. The brand's new phone codenamed as "K8220" has been spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G SoC. The 5G-enabled chipset is purposely designed for mid-range phones. And, we have already seen devices from Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme coming with the same SoC.
Mid-range phones from the aforesaid brands are yet to enter the market and they will also be powered by the SD765G SoC. If we follow the listing, the upcoming Sony Xperia has logged 465 and 1,757 as single-core and multi-core points, respectively. The handset will ship with Android 10 OS and will make use of an 8GB RAM. For rest other specifications, we are still on the receiving side.
The company is also keen to launch its premium category smartphone "Sony Xperia 3", sometime next year. The device has already been leaked with key specs such as the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM, and Android 10. This flagship model could sport a QHD display and might feature a curved display. As far as the camera is concerned, the device is expected to ship with a six-camera setup at the rear.
Snapdragon 765G SoC
The 5G-enabled mid-range chipset has been fabricated on the 7nm process. The processor has been built using new Kryo 475 CPU cores, clocked with speed up to 2.3GHz. It is compatible with an Adreno 620 GPU that improves graphics performance by 20 percent. It incorporates an AI engine and low power sensing hub, preventing your phones to run out of excessive battery usage.
The chipset lets multi-camera capture, meaning you can snap images from any defined angle lens of your phone's camera, at the same time. It will let an easy shooting of 4K HDR videos as well.
-
22,990
-
29,999
-
14,999
-
28,999
-
34,980
-
1,09,894
-
15,999
-
36,591
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,999
-
9,999
-
64,899
-
34,980
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
45,900
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
9,999
-
30,500
-
22,160
-
18,200
-
18,270
-
22,300
-
32,990
-
33,530
-
14,030
-
6,990