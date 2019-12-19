New Mid-Range Sony Xperia Smartphone Surfaces On Geekbench News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Sony seems to be working on its next mid-range smartphone. The brand's new phone codenamed as "K8220" has been spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 765G SoC. The 5G-enabled chipset is purposely designed for mid-range phones. And, we have already seen devices from Xiaomi, OPPO, and Realme coming with the same SoC.

Mid-range phones from the aforesaid brands are yet to enter the market and they will also be powered by the SD765G SoC. If we follow the listing, the upcoming Sony Xperia has logged 465 and 1,757 as single-core and multi-core points, respectively. The handset will ship with Android 10 OS and will make use of an 8GB RAM. For rest other specifications, we are still on the receiving side.

The company is also keen to launch its premium category smartphone "Sony Xperia 3", sometime next year. The device has already been leaked with key specs such as the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 12GB RAM, and Android 10. This flagship model could sport a QHD display and might feature a curved display. As far as the camera is concerned, the device is expected to ship with a six-camera setup at the rear.

The 5G-enabled mid-range chipset has been fabricated on the 7nm process. The processor has been built using new Kryo 475 CPU cores, clocked with speed up to 2.3GHz. It is compatible with an Adreno 620 GPU that improves graphics performance by 20 percent. It incorporates an AI engine and low power sensing hub, preventing your phones to run out of excessive battery usage.

The chipset lets multi-camera capture, meaning you can snap images from any defined angle lens of your phone's camera, at the same time. It will let an easy shooting of 4K HDR videos as well.

