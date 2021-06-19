New Motorola Edge Series Camera, Processor Details Leaked; Flaghsip Smartphones Incoming? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has started working on its next mid-range smartphone series for the masses. The company is rumoured to have three different Edge series smartphones in the pipeline for launch. While the exact moniker of the upcoming Motorola Edge series smartphone isn't known, a new leak has revealed their codenames along with the processor and camera specification.

Upcoming Motorola Edge Series Specifications Leak

A report via Techniknews suggests the Motorola Edge series would be refreshed with three new models. The report hints at the development of the Motorola Edge Berlin, Edge Kyoto, and the Edge Pstar. Notably, these are the suggested codenames of smartphones and not real model names.

The report also reveals some of the key specifications of all three models. Going by the looks of it, the upcoming Moto Edge series smartphones will be a premium offering by the Lenovo-backed brand. Take a look at the leaked specs:

Motorola Edge Berlin, Edge Kyoto Expected Features

Starting with the Motorola Edge Kyoto, it is likely to be the affordable variant of the upcoming lot. Its processor details are not revealed, but the report hints at its camera specifications.

The device is said to feature a triple-lens camera module at the rear with a 108MP primary sensor. The main camera on the Edge Kyoto will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It will feature a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.

On the other hand, the Motorola Edge Berlin could be the mid-range variant in the upcoming series. The device will is said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 778 processor. The report suggests two different variants called the Edge Berlin NA and the Edge Berlin for the North American and European markets respectively.

The device will have the same configurations in both markets, i.e., 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GBB storage configuration. The camera specifications might differ depending on the market. The Motorola Edge Berlin in Europe is said to offer a triple-rear camera setup with a 108MP S5KHM2 primary sensor.

The remaining setup might have a 16MP (OmniVision OV16A10) ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor (OV08A10). The Motorola Edge NA (North American variant) will have the same primary camera but a smaller 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP OmniVision OV02V1B depth sensor. The selfie camera will be the same on both variants, i.e, a 32MP snapper.

Motorola Edge Pstar Rumored Features

The Motorola Edge Pstar will be a top-end variant in the upcoming series. It is said to launch with the Snapdragon 870 or Snapdragon 865 processor paired with X55 5G modem.

It is said to arrive with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration. The camera specs are tipped to be the same as the Edge Berlin European variant, i.e, 108MP triple-rear cameras and a 16MP/32MP selfie camera sensor.

