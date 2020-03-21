New Mystery Oppo Smartphone Bags TENNA Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

We recently came across a mystery Oppo smartphone with the model number Oppo CPH2005 via leaks. Now, another unknown handset by the company has been certified which is likely an affordable offering. The Oppo PDAM10 is the device in question which has been sighted on the TENAA's database.

The Oppo PDAM10's TENNA certification also gives insight into the hardware. The mystery smartphone will measure 162.0 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm and weigh 188gms. It is listed with an FHD+ TFT display that will deliver 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution.

However, we are currently unaware of the device will feature a waterdrop notch or will have fall in line-with the punch-hole display trend. Similar to the other Oppo smartphones in under development, the Oppo PDAM10 is also said to debut with a quad-rear camera module.

The setup will comprise a 12MP main sensor which will be combined with an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. The device is tipped with support for 1080p video recording.

The selfies will be captured using an 8MP snapper up front. Taking care of multitasking is said to be an octa-core chipset that will have 2GHz clock speed. The handset will be launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Oppo PDAM10 is said to come with up to 256GB microSD card support. The device will boot on Android 10 OS and is likely to offer the custom Color OS 7 user interface. Furthermore, the TENNA listing doesn't reveal any details on the connectivity aspects.

So it would be hard to say if there will be a USB Type-C port or a microUSB 2,0 port. But, we can expect other standard features in two such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

The handset is said to draw its fuel from a 4,880 mAh battery. However, its fast charging capabilities are yet to be disclosed. Also, if this device is launched under Oppo's 'A' moniker, it will probably have an affordable price tag. Details on this mystery Oppo smartphone are still at large, but we will keep you posted with the same.

