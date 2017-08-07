New Nubia Z17 variant with 8GB RAM, 64GB storage coming soon

It has already been two months since the launch of Nubia's flagship phone the Z17. The smartphone came in three memory variants.

One with 6GB RAM and 64GB of native storage space, another with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, and the high-end one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space. Guess what, another memory variant of the Nubia Z17 may be coming soon. We say this as the smartphone has made an appearance on the Chinese certification site TENAA. The new variant has 8GB of RAM and 64GB of default storage.

We have obtained the information from The Leaker. Apart from that, this variant is likely to have the same specs as the other variants of the smartphone.

To recall, the Nubia Z17 is powered by an Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset clocked at 2.4GHz. Keeping the lights on, there is a decent 3200mAh battery, which is claimed charge up to 50% in just 25 minutes.

Coming to the display part, the Z17 comes with a bezel-less 5.5-inch 1080p panel covered by Corning Gorilla Glass for better protection. Nubia has apparently used a new generation aRC 3.0 (arc Refractive Conduction) which helps to keep the thickness of the display glass to a bare minimum and makes the compact and border-less screen design possible.

On the software front, the Nubia Z17 runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS with the layering of Nubia UI 5.0 on top. Optics-wise, the phone flaunts a rear dual-camera setup that comprises of 23MP + 12MP sensors with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4um large pixel. There is also a 16MP selfie camera with 80-degree wide angle lens.

Nubia Z17's connectivity suite offers Dolby Atmos, Hi-Fi+, NFC, Bluetooth 4.1 and dual-band Wi-Fi ac.

Speaking of the pricing aspect, the 8GB RAM model with 64GB of default storage should be priced between the 6GB RAM + 128GB model and the 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The latter is sold for $587 so the new variant should carry a price tag of around $550.