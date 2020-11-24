Just In
New Oppo Smartphone Appears Online; Likely To Be A Mid-Range Offering
Oppo is buckling up for the launch of its premium Reno5 smartphone series. The company is expected to bring as many as three different models in this series. Well, it seems that the company has another device lined up for launch in the coming months. A new Oppo smartphone has been spotted at Geekbench. The device is said to be a new variant of the Oppo A72 5G smartphone which went official earlier this year.
New Oppo Smartphone Spotted Online
The latest Oppo handset which has paid a visit to Geekbench bears the PECM30/ PECT30 model number. The device previously made an appearance on TENNA mobile regulatory with the same model number. According to the listing, the upcoming Oppo smartphone will ship with the MediaTek MT6853V/ZA chipset.
This processor is also known as the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. The octa-core processor has a clock speed of 2.0GHz. The Geekbench listing further reveals the upcoming Oppo smartphone will have a 6GB RAM configuration. It's storage capacity isn't specified by the listing. In the single-core test, the Oppo PECM30/ PECT30 achieved 512 points and 1,658 points in the multi-core test.
Oppo PECM30/ PECT30 Expected Features
The handset is rumored to launch with a 6.5-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It is expected to be an LCD panel that will be featuring a punch-hole on the top-left. The optics here are said to be handled by a triple-lens setup which includes a 16MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors.
For selfies, the device will be accommodating an 8MP sensor. The handset is said to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is likely to run on a 3,945 mAh battery unit.
