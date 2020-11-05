Just In
New Oppo Smartphone Gets Certified; Could Be A Mid-Range Offering
Oppo launched a new mid-range 5G smartphone called K7x yesterday and has apparently started working on another device. A mystery Oppo handset has been cleared its certification via TENNA in China. The device has been listed with the PEGM00/ PEGT00 model number along with some of its key features.
Mystery Oppo Smartphone Clears TENNA Certification
The Oppo PEGM00/ PEFT00 model number is listed with 159.1 x 73.4 x 7.9mm dimensions. As per the listing, the device will come with a 6.43-inch display panel. Sadly, the listing doesn't reveal if it will be an AMOLED or LCD panel.
The TENNA database also suggests this handset will feature a dual-battery setup. One of the batteries is said to have a rated capacity of 2,100 mAh. The TENNA listing is limited to the aforementioned features only. However, noted tipster Digital Chat Station has also revealed the key features of this mystery Oppo smartphone.
As per the leak, the Oppo PEGM00/PEGT00's 6.43-inch display will be an OLED panel that will offer an FHD+ resolution. The display will offer a standard 60Hz refresh rate and have a punch-hole design.
The leak also suggests an octa-core 2.4Ghz chipset, however, it is not mentioned if this is a MediaTek or Snapdragon SoC. Also, the RAM and storage capacity of the device is yet to be disclosed.
The imaging setup is revealed by this leak. The upcoming Oppo smartphone is said to feature four cameras at the back with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a set of 2MP sensors. The device will ship with Android 10 OS and will have a Color OS 11 UI. The leak also indicates the presence of a 4,300 mAh battery unit accompanied by fast charging technology.
