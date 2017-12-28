New OxygenOS update adds Face Unlock Assistive Lighting to OnePlus 5T

OnePlus is currently rolling out new software update to its latest flagship OnePlus 5T. The update carries the build number OxygenOS 4.7.6. and it weighs in around 86MP.

As of now, the update has reached only a few OnePlus 5T devices, but a wider rollout is to follow in the coming days. This new OxygenOS update brings in several new features and the Android security patch for the month of December. OnePlus 5T users have been complaining about the poor performance of the phone, and the OxygenOS 4.7.6 brings in a couple of improvements to the camera department.

To start with, this update stabilizes the camera performance and improves the quality of selfies captured in low light conditions. In addition, the update makes some performance improvements for third-party camera apps.

Moving on, the OxygenOS 4.7.6 update has added a new feature called 'Face Unlock Assistive Lighting'. OnePlus 5T owners who have received the update can find this feature under the Face Unlock menu in the Settings app.

Thanks to this feature, if the front camera can't recognize the user's face, the screen of the phone will light up to help the camera recognize the user's face. Needless to say, Face Unlock Assistive Lighting will prove to be a quite handy feature in low light situations.

As mentioned earlier, the update also includes the December security patch. Lastly, the latest OxygenOS update has made improvements for expanded screenshot and Wi-Fi display.

Below is the official changelog of the OxygenOS 4.7.6 for the OnePlus 5T.

Camera

Stability improvements

Clarity improvements for selfie in low light

Performance improvements for 3rd party camera apps

System

Added assistive lighting for face unlock

Improvements for expanded screenshot

Improvements for Wi-Fi display

Updated Android security patch to December

As is usually the case, the update is being rolled out in phases. If you are one of those impatient kinds, using a VPN and selecting Canada will allow you receive the update immediately. After connecting, you can check for the update manually by going to System Updates section in the Settings app.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is teasing the Android 8.0 Oreo Open Beta roll out for the OnePlus 5T.