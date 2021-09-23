New Poco C Series Phone India Launch Confirmed On September 30; Is It The Poco C4? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco like other Chinese companies has been consistent with smartphone launches this year in India. After the Poco F3 GT, the company is now gearing up for a new "C" series launch in the country. A new cryptic tweet by Poco hints at the upcoming launch next week. The rumour mill has already started with the guessing game. Check out the details here:

New Poco C Series Phone Coming To India?

A tweet shared by Poco India's official Twitter handle confirms a new Poco C series phone's launch on September 30 in India. The company will be launching the device at 12 PM on the aforementioned date. Unfortunately, the teaser poster shared on Twitter only mentions the launch date and time along with the "C U Soon" tagline.

Rumours are rife the company is gearing up for the Poco C4's launch next week in India. This seems valid since the company had launched the Poco C3 last year in the country and the next "C" series phone is likely its successor. Nevertheless, it's just a week remaining for the next launch and the company will drop some more teasers confirming additional details.

What All To Expect From The Poco C4?

The Poco C4 is a fairly new device and the leaks factory has the least of details to share. The only confirmed detail is that the upcoming handset will be a budget-oriented phone like its predecessor, i.e, the Poco C3. We do expect some upgrades from the previous-generation model. However, the specific areas of advancements remain a mystery for now.

It is also not known if the Poco C4 will also be one of the Redmi rebrands. This is one trend we have seen with Poco phones for since long. If that's the case with the Poco C4 as well or the company will adopt a different approach and launch a new handset altogether would be interesting to see.

The previous-generation Poco C3 debuted in the sub Rs. 10,000 price segment in India. Therefore, we can expect the Poco C4 to also launch in the same price bucket. The exact details surrounding the prices as well as specifications would be revealed soon. We will keep you posted with the details.

