New Realme Q Series Phone With Snapdragon 778G 5G Launching In October; What To Expect?

Following the Realeme GT Neo2's launch in China, the company is now expected to refresh the Realme Q series. The upcoming Realme Q series phone has been confirmed by a company executive. The launch is tipped for next month and some of the specifications have surfaced online. The spec-sheet hints at another premium mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

New Realme Q Series Phone Launch In October

The upcoming Realme Q series phone's launch has been confirmed by one of Realme's senior executives, Wang Wei Derek. A teaser shared by the company's executive on Weibo hints at its initial launch in China. Unfortunately, the exact moniker of the upcoming Q series phone hasn't been revealed by the teaser.

Also, there is no mention of the launch date. However, the timeline is confirmed for next month, i.e, October. The teaser also confirms the Snapdragon 778G processor. This new premium mid-range gaming chipset also drives the Galaxy A52s, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, and also the iQOO Z5. It seems that Realme will also join this league with the upcoming Q series phone.

What Else Can We Expect?

There is limited information available surrounding the upcoming Realme Q series phone. Besides the processor, no other hardware detail has been shared by the company executive. We do expect some more teasers to emerge in the coming weeks detailing the specs and also the specific launch.

Meanwhile, popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station also suggested a Realme phone in works with the Snapdragon 778G processor. This could be the new Realme Q series phone. However, no confirmation on the same has yet arrived from the tipster.

The tipster has also tipped a 144Hz LCD display but hasn't shared the display size and other hardware details. Specifically, the camera and battery details are completely under the wraps. Nevertheless, the upcoming Realme Q series phone is a premium mid-ranger.

Therefore, we will surely see a triple/ quad-camera setup at the rear and a fast-charging supported battery. A price tag lower than the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Neo2 is another of the speculations. The exact differences in the pricing are yet to be confirmed.

