New Realme Smartphone Clears TENAA Certification; Is It Realme 8i?

Realme 8 series is one of the latest offerings by the brand in the sub Rs. 20,000 segment. While the new series is equipped with some top-notch hardware, they come void of 5G network connectivity. However, the company has already announced the Realme 8 5G series in the making and has started sharing teasers of an upcoming launch.

The leaks have also tipped the arrival of the Realme 8i which alongside the Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8 Pro 5G. Amidst all these rumours, a mystery Realme smartphone which is speculated to be the Realme 8i has been certified.

Realme 8i Gets TENAA Certification

The alleged Realme 8i has appeared on the TENAA database with the RMX2205 model number. The listing has shared the key design aspects of the upcoming handset. The leaked image on the certification website shows the device flaunting a punch-hole display. The camera cutout is placed on the top-left of the display.

The images also show the placement of volume keys on the left and the power key on the right. The physical fingerprint scanner is nowhere in sight; neither its visible on the rear panel, nor is seen on the side panel. This makes us believe that the device will likely feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. But, this is speculation and the exact details would be clear once the official teasers start dropping in.

At the rear, the smartphone features the 'Dare To Leap' branding on the right. The top-left corner has a triple-lens camera setup housed inside a vertical camera module. The TENAA listing has also given some insight into the features of the Realme 8i.

According to the certification website, the Realme 8i will be launching with a 6.43-inch display. Whether or not it will be an AMOLED panel like its sibling hasn't been revealed by the listing. The smartphone will be launched with the Android 11 OS.

This same firmware has been used on the Realme 8 4G series topped with the Realme UI 2.0 skin. The TENAA listing also mentions 5G connectivity and dual-SIM support. The handset will be packed with a 4,000 mAh battery as per the listing.

