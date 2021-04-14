New Realme Smartphone With Dimensity 1100 SoC Leaked; Launch Pegged For April News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme might be working on a new 5G smartphone which will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. The company has already launched a slew of smartphones powered by a premium mid-range Dimensity chipset. The upcoming device's moniker hasn't been leaked, however, its features have been tipped online ahead of this month's launch.

New Realme Mid-Range Smartphone Launch Tipped

The upcoming Realme smartphone has been leaked by Digital Chat Station. The tipster hasn't revealed the name of the device but has confirmed the unit will be driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor. We have no clue under which Realme smartphone lineup this device will be launched.

However, the company has introduced the Realme V15, Realme X7 Pro, and the Realme GT series with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity processor. Therefore, it could be likely that the newly leaked smartphone arrives in one of these lineups. It is worth noting that the company is also gearing up for the Realme 8 5G series.

This lineup has already been launched with standard 4G network support. Realme is expected to carry forward the same hardware features on the Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8 Pro 5G; except for the processor. The company has confirmed the development of this lineup and is expected to release the new devices sometime soon.

This also adds to the possibility that the upcoming smartphone could be one of the Realme 8 5G models. But, that's just speculation and should be taken as a grain of salt. In related news, a mystery Realme smartphone got certified via TENAA in China. The website's listing revealed the key design aspects alongside some of the key features.

The Realme RMX2205 which is tipped to be the Realme 8i has been certified with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display. The panel supports FHD+ resolution and is seen with a punch-hole display. The device is further said to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The TENAA listing also hinted at Android 11 OS and 4,400 mAh battery unit.

