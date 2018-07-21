New renders show Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in Lilac Purple shade

South Korean smartphone giant Samsung is all set to unveil the next generation Galaxy Note device. The Galaxy Note 9 will be unveiled on August 9, 2018, in a global launch event in the US market. The new Note phablet has been making news for quite a few months now and is expected to bring a number of technological advancements in features and performance department. Moreover, a new report suggests that Samsung will also unveil the new Note phablet in an all-new color variant.

As per a report on GSMarena.com, a new render has popped up online showing the Galaxy Note 9 in new Lilac Purple shade. This doesn't come up as a surprise to us as Samsung has previously introduced the same color variant in the Galaxy S9 line-up. It will be interesting to see how consumers will react to the new Purple color shade on the Galaxy Note series, which has always been considered as productivity oriented devices from the house of Samsung.

Notably, Galaxy Note 9 is expected to flaunt a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels. As it goes with every generation, Samsung will unveil the new Note 9 with Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform in the US market. The new phablet will be introduced running the Exynos 9810 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal memory in the Indian market. Both the chipsets are based on 10nm FinFET technology and offer an impressive flagship class performance. We are also expected Samsung to unveil Galaxy Note 9 in 128GB and 256GB internal storage variant.

Samsung is expected to ship the Note 9 with a dual-lens camera setup. We might also get to see a big 4,000mAh battery unit on this year's Note device. Importantly, the new Galaxy Note 9 will be accompanied with a revamped S Pen, which as per some reports come with extended abilities. The new S Pen is expected to come with Bluetooth connectivity which will allow you to control music playback, click a picture and do a lot more without even touching the new Note 9.

Coming back on the color variants, Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy Note 9 in three colors; Black, Purple, and Gray. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com for more updates on Galaxy Note 9 launch.

