ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UltraSense Systems Develops New Sensor To Eliminate Physical Buttons On Smartphones

    By
    |

    Physical buttons on the smartphone may soon disappear, thanks to this startup. UltraSense Systems, the California-based startup, has launched a sensor that could eliminate the mechanical buttons on smartphones. The new sensors pack ultrasonic sound waves that have the potential to replace the physical buttons on the side of the smartphones.

    New Sensor To Eliminate Physical Buttons On Smartphones

     

    Eliminating Physical Buttons On Smartphones

    The company was formed by veterans of the semiconductor industry from InvenSense. This was the company that supplied motion sensors to smartphone makers like Apple before Japan's TDK Corp acquired it for about $1.3 billion in 2016.

    UltraSense Systems announced that it had developed and released a chip, sized as minuscule as the head of a ballpoint pen. The chip allows the users to tap the frame of the phone rather than needing mechanical buttons for various operations like controlling the volume levels, taking pictures, and other functions.

    Plus, the new chip is designed to work on a device, irrespective of the chassis material. Even if the frame of the smartphone is made of steel, glass, aluminum or plastic, the UltraSense's new chip should work just fine. The startup states that the invention will be part of several consumer electronic devices in 2020, but failed to disclose which companies would be using them.

    Replacing Physical Buttons

    The concept of eliminating physical buttons isn't something new and UltraSense joins the list of growing developers. Take for instance Asustek Computer, it is manufacturing phones aimed at gamers. Simply tapping the 'Air Triggers' on the phone edge alerts the virtual buttons on the device to enhance the gaming experience.

    Smartphone designs are continuously being explored by phone makers to pack in more features like bigger batteries or larger antennas to handle 5G and next-generation mobile data networking. Daniel Goehl, UltraSense's chief business officer told Reuters that smartphone technology is seeing a paradigm shift.

     

    Replacing the physical buttons with chips could be the way forward as it could make phone manufacturing easier, he said. UltraSense's technology will further eliminate physical cutouts and waterproofing once the mechanical buttons are gone, the officer said. But we're uncertain how long it would take to make it commercial devices.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones sensors
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 10:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue