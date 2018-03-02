A new bezel-less smartphone with the notch and in-display fingerprint sensor in works

MWC 2018 witnessed the launch of many smartphones that had the controversial 'notch' similar to the one seen on the iPhone X. Speaking of which, last month has seen a number of rumors revolving around a new smartphone from UMIDIGI that will feature the notch on top of the screen.

New images have surfaced showing what is said to be the back cover of the same phone. What's more intriguing is the lack of a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. If the phone sports an all-screen display with a notch, then the UNIDIGI Z2 might as well incorporate an in-display fingerprint reader.

The rumor actually first emerged as early as October 2017 although since then other tips surrounding the notch have come through, with few details about the biometric security.

While it remains to be seen whether or not UMIGIDI will launch two variants of the UMIDIGI Z2, few other expected specifications suggest a 6.2-inch display with an FHD+ resolution.

The device is also said to feature fast wireless charging. Speaking of the pricing, the smartphone will be priced around $300. It will be interesting to see how the consumers respond to this aggressively priced device, which also brings the all-screen display, fingerprint sensor underneath the screen and fast wireless charging along.

Talking of other devices with the iPhone X-like notch, Asus ZenFone 5Z that comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and DCI-P3 color gamut. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent.

The display also comes with Asus' Blue-light eye care filter as well. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC with the AIE (Artificial Intelligence Engine) and it is paired with Adreno 630 GPU and either 4GB, 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also offers 64GB storage with the base model, 128GB storage for the mid variant and massive 256GB storage with the top model. The storage is further expandable up to 2TB via microSD card.

Talking about the cameras, Asus ZenFone 5Z features a dual camera setup at the rear with the primary camera consisting of a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor with a f/1.8 aperture, 83-degree field of view, 24mm equivalent focal length in 35mm film camera, and a Softlight LED flash. The secondary camera on the rear is coupled with an 8-megapixel sensor which has a 120-degree wide-angle lens, a f/2.2 aperture, and a 12mm equivalent focal length in a 35mm film camera.