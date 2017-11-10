New update fixes camera issue on Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Sony has always been pretty consistent with software updates when it comes to the flagship devices. Keeping in line with the trend, the company has pushed out a new update for the Xperia XZ Premium. It has been reported by the Xperiablog.

The update has brought new security patches and most importantly fixed an annoying camera bug that was a headache for the Sony Xperia XZ Premium for quite a while now. The new update carries the build number 47.1.A.5.51. This firmware update has already reached many users around the world. If you own a Xperia XZ Premium device, you might get a notification for the update soon.

You can also check for the update manually by going to the Settings ->About Phone -> Software Update. The update fixes a camera issue in which the laser sensors did not work as intended in the dual-SIM version of the XZ Premium. As mentioned earlier, the update also includes the November security patches for Android built-in.

Notably, the November security patch was released by Google at the beginning of this week. So besides the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, only the Pixel and Nexus devices have it.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is also one of the first devices to receive the Android Oreo update. The smartphone was updated to Android 8.0 Oreo last month.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium was launched in India on June 1. Talking about other features, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 5.5-inch 4K (2160×3840 pixels) HDR Triluminos display.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of inbuilt storage and it is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

In terms of optics, the Xperia XZ Premium is equipped with a 19MP lens with an aperture of f/2. Likewise, there is a 13MP front-camera which also has an aperture of f/2.

Backing the device up is a 3,230mAh battery and its connectivity features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (3.1), and a 3.5mm audio jack.