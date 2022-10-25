Next-Gen Mac Pro, Mac Mini Could Launch Soon; How Different Will They Be? News oi -Sharmishte Datti

Apple recently unveiled the next-gen iPad range featuring the M2 SoC for the iPad Pro. Now, the brand is rumored to be working on expanding its Mac range, which could launch in the coming months. The rumored Mac Pro and Mac Mini range could feature an upgraded version of the M2 chipset. But how will Apple make it different from the newly launched iPad range?

The latest rumors of the Apple Mac range come from Mark Gurman in his latest Power On newsletter. The tipster states the Mac Pro model could feature the improved M2 Ultra or M2 Extreme processors. These are said to be two to four times faster than the M2 Max chipset, according to the tipster.

Apple Mac Pro Could Launch Soon

Rumors of the next-gen Mac Pro have been around for a while now. Gurman states that the upcoming device could be one of the most powerful laptops from the brand. For one, the alleged Mac Pro is said to offer 256GB RAM if the new prediction is to be believed.

Gurman also states that the advanced M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme chipsets will offer a smoother and faster experience. "My belief is that the Mac Pro will be offered with options for 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 graphics cores-along with up to 256 gigabytes of memory," the newsletter explains.

He further explains that one configuration of Mac Pro is in active testing within Apple, featuring 24 CPU cores with 16 performance and 8 efficiency cores, 76 graphics cores, and 192 GB of memory. The alleged device is running macOS Ventura 13.3, which is more improved than the current macOS Venture 13.0.

Mac Pro Launch: What to Expect?

Gurman expects the next-gen Mac Pro and Mac Mini devices could launch in the coming months. For all we know, these can be the first devices to debut in 2023. From the looks of it, the upcoming Mac Pro will be quite powerful, making it stand out from all other Apple products.

On the other hand, the Mac Mini is rumored to get the M2 chipset as the MacBook Air and the existing 13-inch MacBook Pro. "Apple has avoided giving the iPad more Mac-like functionality. And the company has made strange decisions with the hardware lineup-something that last week's release of a new entry-level model and updated iPad Pro made clear," Gurman explains.

So what would be different in the Mac Mini? How would it be different from the newly launched iPad? It would be quite difficult for Apple to differentiate its iPads and MacBooks as both are featuring powerful M2 chipsets.

