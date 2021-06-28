Next iPhone To Launch On September 14: iPhone 12S Or iPhone 13? News oi-Vivek

If you are waiting for the next-generation iPhones, then you will be glad to know that there is no delay in the launch, unlike the iPhone 12 series. According to tipster Jon Prosser and several other sources, Apple will launch their next set of iPhones on September 14, and they won't be called iPhone 13.

The leak also suggests the launch date, and confirms the successor of the iPhone 12 lineup will be known as iPhone 12S, just like the iPhone 10S, iPhone 6S, and iPhone 5S. This means the iPhone 12S is likely to look similar to the iPhone 12 with some hardware upgrades.

iPhone 12S Possible Features

With the iPhone 12S, Apple is likely to offer a higher refresh rate display, at least on the pro iterations. Just like the current series, the company is likely to launch at least four models -- the iPhone 12S mini, iPhone 12S, iPhone 12S Pro, and the iPhone 12S Pro Max. All four models will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset with at least 64GB internal storage and as expected, no microSD card slot.

These will also be the first set of iPhones to launch with iOS 15 out-of-the-box, which now comes with some new features like an improved notification panel, SharePlay, Spatial Audio, and more. Again, not a major upgrade when compared to iOS 14.

As per the new hardware features, Apple is speculated to decrease the size of the notch for the first time since the iPhone X. Additionally, these iPhones are also expected to feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like most mid-range and flagship Android smartphones. These phones will continue to offer features like 5G, RAW photography, and MagSafe, and we could also expect to see a few more camera tricks on the Pro variants.

iPhone 12S Series Expected Price

Given Apple did increase the price of the iPhone 12 series in India, the iPhone 12S series might not get that treatment. The iPhone 12 successors are likely to cost as much as the iPhone 12, and one might have to shell out easily over Rs. 1,50,000 to get the top-of-the-line iPhone 12S Pro Max.

