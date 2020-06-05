ENGLISH

    Next Xiaomi Smartphone Likely To Feature 120X Zoom: Competition To Samsung?

    Smartphone brands are constantly reinventing technology to make sleek designs, better battery, enhanced performance, and improved cameras. Speaking of cameras, smartphone camera technology has advanced so much, it's replaced many point and shoot cameras today. It looks like Xiaomi is working on a smartphone codenamed CAS, with a 108MP camera and 120X zoom capabilities.

    Next Xiaomi Smartphone Likely To Feature 120X Zoom
    source  

     

    Xiaomi 120X Zoom Smartphone

    Among Xiaomi smartphones, the Mi 10 is the first one to feature a 108MP camera, and its been quite obvious that the Chinese company won't be stopping there. Various reports have hinted another Xiaomi smartphone with a 108MP primary camera in development. These reports have further suggested that the company has been working on it since the beginning of 2020.

    The latest report comes from Russian site Xiaomishka that reveals the upcoming smartphone is codenamed CAS. The camera capabilities are expected to be even more enhanced than the Mi 10. Apart from the 108MP primary camera, the CAS smartphone will have better zooming capabilities. According to the report, a leaked engineering sample hints 120X Digital Zoom on this device.

    The technology behind the 120X zoom is similar to the Mi 10 Youth Edition, which uses a periscope camera. The report also notes that the zooming technology on the new smartphone is higher than others currently in the market.

    For now, the only information about the mysterious Xiaomi CAS smartphone is related to the camera and zoom features. It's also speculated to be new Xiaomi Mi 10 CC series, expected to features the Snapdragon 775G SoC with 5G support.

    Xiaomi Competing With Samsung?

    From the looks of it, Xiaomi is taking Samsung head-on in terms of camera and zooming features of a smartphone. Currently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra with its 100X Space Zoom magnification is the only smartphone with the highest zoom capability in the market.

     

    The Xiaomishka report further notes that the Xiaomi CAS smartphone will beat Samsung 12X and will also be introducing a different sensor codename HM2. However, these are still rumors and advice our readers to take it with a grain of salt.

    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 14:33 [IST]
