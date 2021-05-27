Nintendo Switch With OLED Display, NVIDIA SoC Could Launch In September News oi-Vivek

Nintendo is currently the only major compact gaming console in the world that comes in two variants, the Nintendo Switch, and the Switch Lite. According to the latest rumors, the company might launch a third-iteration of the Switch, dubbed as Nintendo Switch OLED. As the name suggests, the upcoming hand-held gaming console will feature an OLED display, as opposed to the LCD screen on the other two variants.

It is now said that the Nintendo Switch OLED might go official at E3 2021, which is slated to happen in September 2022. Like almost every major tech shows of 2021, the E3 2021 is also expected to be a virtual event, where, the entire presentation will be streamed via social media platforms and on streaming platforms like YouTube and Twitch.

Nintendo Switch OLED Specifications

The Nintendo Switch OLED is also expected to be powered by a new processor from NVIDIA, which is expected to be the successor to the Tegra X1, powering the current Nintendo Switch. The new processor is also expected to offer features like DLSS, which should improve the gaming performance of the Switch OLED when connected to a 2K/4K OLED display.

Do note that, NVIDIA stopped making high-performance mobile processors post 2015, as most smartphone makers shifted to brands like Qualcomm or MediaTek for their smartphones. Given the success that Nintendo Switch has seen, and NVIDIA's recent acquisition of ARM, we might expect to see a brand new processor, powering the upcoming Nintendo Switch.

This means the upcoming Switch gaming console could be the first gaming console from Nintendo to support 4K output. Besides the new processor, the next Switch might also pack in more RAM and storage. However, as of now, there is no information on the exact amount of memory that Nintendo might include on the Switch OLED.

Nintendo Switch Pricing And Availability

Nintendo might showcase the new Switch OLED at E3 2021, while the console is expected to go on sale in India by early 2020. As per the price, the Nintendo Switch OLED is expected to cost a tad higher than the current Switch and sell at around $500.

