No More Major Android Updates For Pixel 3 Series In Future; Are The Recent Issues Getting Fixed?

Google's Pixel lineup is well known to be the first in line to receive the latest Android version when released. Currently, the company's newest devices in this premium range series are the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Both these handsets are launched with Android 12 OS and are confirmed to get upto the next three years of stable Android versions. Likewise, the Pixel 3 series announced back in 2018 had the three-year Android update support along with security upgrades. But, that's finally ending and if you own a Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3XL then you should read the details below.

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL: No New Android Updates?

As promised, Google had released the stable Android 11 update to the Pixel 3 series last month, i.e, October 2021. Both phones had also received the October security patch alongside the latest stable android version. But as mentioned earlier, this is the last stable Android update that the Pixel 3 series is getting. Going forward, only the Pixel 4 series and above would get the latest Android versions and security patches.

Just to recap, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL were launched with the Android 9 Pie. Since their launch, they have received three major Android upgrades including Android 10, Android 11, and the Android 12 OS. It is worth mentioning that the Android 12 update has been causing some issues with the Pixel 3 series performance. The company is yet to release fixes for some recent issues such as the auto-shutdown and app crash.

We are yet to get confirmation from Google if any fix is underway for the issues that tagged along with the Android 12 update for the Pixel 3 series. And with the devices getting no future support for bug fixes, this definitely is a concern for the respective users.

There are no reports if the company has started working on a fix for these issues and bugs yet. But we expect the company wouldn't let the users continue facing these issues for long and should release a final fix for all the known bugs. However, guessing the timeline is a task.

