Just In
- 26 min ago FAU-G Game Launching On January 26: What To Expect
-
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Republic Day Sale: Get Mi TWS Earphones 2C Free On Purchase Of Mi Smart Speaker
- 1 hr ago Samsung Galaxy M62 With Exynos 9825 Visits Geekbench
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Quiz Answers For January 21: You Can Win Philips Induction Cooktop
Don't Miss
- News Explained: How US President Joe Biden's era impact India?
- Sports MS Dhoni comparisons amazing but Rishabh Pant wants a name for himself in Indian cricket
- Movies Katrina Kaif's Sister Isabelle Kaif To Romance Pulkit Samrat In Suswagatam Khushaamadeed
- Finance RIL Climbs To Near 3-Month High On Reports Of SEBI Appoval For Future Group Deal
- Automobiles New Royal Enfield Classic 2021 Spied Testing Again Ahead Of India Launch: Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Nora Fatehi Makes Our Day Bright And Happy By Treating Us With Her Colourful Look In A Pretty Co-ord Set
- Education RRB NTPC Phase 3 Exam Date 2021 And Schedule Released
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In January 2021
Nokia 1.4 Full Spec-Sheet Leaked Online; Dual Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery In Tow
Nokia is preparing to introduce a new Android Go Edition smartphone. The Finnish smartphone manufacturer is said to bring the Nokia 1.4 which will come as a successor to the Nokia 1.3. The latter is a budget-oriented smartphone that was introduced back last year with Android Go OS. A fresh report from MySmartPrice has given out the key hardware details of the upcoming affordable Nokia smartphone. Let's have a look:
Nokia 1.4 Full Specification Sheet Leaked
The report by Mysmartprice in association with the tipster Sudhanshu reveals the entire spec-sheet o the Nokia 1.4. As per the report, the upcoming handset will also be an entry-level smartphone similar to its predecessor. The device will make use of a quad-core processor with a 1.3GHz clock speed. The name of the chipset is not revealed as of now and it remains to be seen if the company equips this unit with a MediaTek or Snapdragon chipset.
The report suggests that the Nokia 1.4 will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The company will be launching this smartphone with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration. The external microSD card support here will be up to 128GB.
The report also sheds light on the display and camera specifications. The Nokia 1.4 might flaunt a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The device will be featuring a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera. The handset will be using a dual-lens camera module at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. The U-shaped notch will be packing a 5MP selfie snapper.
The handset will offer dual SIM (4G+ 2G), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB 2.0 port. The handset will draw its power from a 4,000mAh battery. Since this is an entry-level smartphone, there won't be any fast charging support.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,17,900
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
44,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999