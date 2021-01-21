Nokia 1.4 Full Spec-Sheet Leaked Online; Dual Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery In Tow News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Nokia is preparing to introduce a new Android Go Edition smartphone. The Finnish smartphone manufacturer is said to bring the Nokia 1.4 which will come as a successor to the Nokia 1.3. The latter is a budget-oriented smartphone that was introduced back last year with Android Go OS. A fresh report from MySmartPrice has given out the key hardware details of the upcoming affordable Nokia smartphone. Let's have a look:

Nokia 1.4 Full Specification Sheet Leaked

The report by Mysmartprice in association with the tipster Sudhanshu reveals the entire spec-sheet o the Nokia 1.4. As per the report, the upcoming handset will also be an entry-level smartphone similar to its predecessor. The device will make use of a quad-core processor with a 1.3GHz clock speed. The name of the chipset is not revealed as of now and it remains to be seen if the company equips this unit with a MediaTek or Snapdragon chipset.

The report suggests that the Nokia 1.4 will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. The company will be launching this smartphone with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration. The external microSD card support here will be up to 128GB.

The report also sheds light on the display and camera specifications. The Nokia 1.4 might flaunt a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution. The device will be featuring a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera. The handset will be using a dual-lens camera module at the rear with an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. The U-shaped notch will be packing a 5MP selfie snapper.

The handset will offer dual SIM (4G+ 2G), Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. There will also be a 3.5mm audio jack and a microUSB 2.0 port. The handset will draw its power from a 4,000mAh battery. Since this is an entry-level smartphone, there won't be any fast charging support.

