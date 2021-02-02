Nokia 1.4 Steps Closer To Launch; Bags Wi-Fi Alliance Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

HMD Global is all set to unveil a new budget smartphone in the form of Nokia 1.4. The launch of this handset has been tipped alongside a bunch of other Nokia smartphones in the budget segment. The Nokia 1.4 has visited multiple platforms in recent times. It has now cleared yet another certification online, which confirms an imminent launch.

Nokia 1.4 Clears Wi-Fi Alliance Certification.

The Nokia 1.4 has been certified via Wi-Fi Alliance with the TA-1322 model number. The certification website has also listed the TA-1323 and the TA-1329 model numbers. These two are said to be the different variants of the Nokia 1.4 itself. The online reports suggest that these two variants are the Dual-SIM and Single-SIM models of the Nokia 1.4 for the US.

Whereas, the Nokia TA-1322 will come with dual SIM support and be announced in the global market. As per the Wi-Fi Alliance listing, the Nokia 2.4 will be launching with the older Android 10 version. The entry-level smartphone will have 2.4GHz single-band Wi-Fi network support.

Sadly, the Wi-Fi Alliance listing doesn't reveal what all other hardware this handset will be packing. Since this device has been visiting the leaks factory for a long now, its key features are known. The budget smartphone has been leaked with an unnamed quad-core processor which will have a clock speed of 1.3GHz. The smartphone will be launching with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory.

The unit will also have expandable microSD card support. It will support up to 128GB card for additional storage. The leaks have also suggested an LCD panel on the Nokia 1.4. The device will flaunt a 6.5-inch panel with an HD+ resolution. There will be a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera. The imaging setup is said to include a dual-lens module at the rear with an 8MP main lens.

The device will additionally feature a 2MP lens for depth mapping. The Nokia 1.4 will be using a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. A 4,000 mAh battery will round-off the spec-sheet. There have been numerous speculations surrounding the launch of the Nokia 1.4. The Wi-Fi Alliance certification is another hint for an imminent launch. The company might soon start dropping teasers for its arrival.

