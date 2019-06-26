Just In
- 51 min ago Yi Smart Dash Camera Launched In India For Rs 5200 – Specs And Launch Offer
- 1 hr ago LG G8 ThinQ India Launch Set For August 2019
- 1 hr ago BSNL Offers 3GB Data At 8Mbps Speeds: Here Are The Details
- 2 hrs ago You Can Now Buy A Full PC (Raspberry Pi 4) In India For Rs. 2700 With 1 GB RAM, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup: It hurts but what can one do: Sarfaraz responds to 'pig' jibe at mall
- News IAF lost 27 aircraft, including 15 jets and choppers, in crashes since 2016
- Movies I Love You Box Office Day 12 : Upendra & Rachita Ram Starrer Collects Around Rs 22 Crore!
- Finance IndiaMart IPO Oversubscribed On The Last Day
- Automobiles Paris Restricts Four Wheeler Use To Reduce Air Pollution — Can India Follow?
- Lifestyle A Doctor Was Addicted To Meth For 9 Long Years!
- Education Top 10 Indian Universities In QS World University Rankings 2020
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Nokia 1 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update – All Nokia Phones Run Same OS
Nokia 1, one of the best entry-level devices from Nokia was launched last year with Android Oreo (Go Edition). The OS of this affordable device has been getting very well tuned up with the users' multitasking requirement offering a seamless performance. The device is now gearing up to take your multitasking to another level as the company starts rolling outAndroid Pie (Go Edition) update to it.
The Nokia 1 is an Android Go smartphone and is fueled by Android Go Edition software. This platform is preloaded with Go Edition apps including Google Maps Go, YouTube Go, built-in Google Assistant, etc. that are resource efficient. Now, since the handset is has started receiving the Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) update. Users of the smartphone will get a notification to install the OTA update on their smartphone. If not, interested users can check for the same manually as well.
Nokia 1 Android 9 Pie Update
For the manual installation of the update, all you have to do is follow certain steps. Head on to Settings → System updates → Look for update. Since the process consumes a lot of data, its better to use Wi-Fi. This feature-rich OS brings many new improvements and features. . It completely changes Android's navigation system eliminating the iconic three buttons - Back, Home, and Recents in favor of a gesture-based system.
The OS ascertains the user interface to be more rounded and colorful. It comes with a new Adaptive Battery mode, which indeed maximizes your phone's battery life to the fullest.
Nokia 1 - Specifications And Features
The Nokia 1 sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display panel which has a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. Under the hood, it makes use of a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor which is paired with 1GB of RAM module and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to a whopping 128GB storage via a microSD card.
In regards to the camera, the handset is fitted with a 5MP sensor at its rear, which comes with LED flash. Upfront, it uses a 2MP fixed focus sensor. On the connectivity front, Nokia 1 uses Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB v2.0, with A-GPS, 4G LTE connection, and dual SIM support. It comes fitted with a 2150 mAh battery.
Notably, the Nokia 1 recently received a price cut taking its cost down to Rs. 3,999, which makes it an affordable smartphone in the country.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
29,500
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
15,400
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
29,500
-
11,000
-
30,360
-
28,335
-
14,100
-
20,230
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000