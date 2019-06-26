Nokia 1 Starts Receiving Android Pie Update – All Nokia Phones Run Same OS News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Nokia 1, one of the best entry-level devices from Nokia was launched last year with Android Oreo (Go Edition). The OS of this affordable device has been getting very well tuned up with the users' multitasking requirement offering a seamless performance. The device is now gearing up to take your multitasking to another level as the company starts rolling outAndroid Pie (Go Edition) update to it.

The Nokia 1 is an Android Go smartphone and is fueled by Android Go Edition software. This platform is preloaded with Go Edition apps including Google Maps Go, YouTube Go, built-in Google Assistant, etc. that are resource efficient. Now, since the handset is has started receiving the Android 9 Pie (Go Edition) update. Users of the smartphone will get a notification to install the OTA update on their smartphone. If not, interested users can check for the same manually as well.

Nokia 1 Android 9 Pie Update

For the manual installation of the update, all you have to do is follow certain steps. Head on to Settings → System updates → Look for update. Since the process consumes a lot of data, its better to use Wi-Fi. This feature-rich OS brings many new improvements and features. . It completely changes Android's navigation system eliminating the iconic three buttons - Back, Home, and Recents in favor of a gesture-based system.

The OS ascertains the user interface to be more rounded and colorful. It comes with a new Adaptive Battery mode, which indeed maximizes your phone's battery life to the fullest.

Nokia 1 - Specifications And Features

The Nokia 1 sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display panel which has a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. Under the hood, it makes use of a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core processor which is paired with 1GB of RAM module and 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to a whopping 128GB storage via a microSD card.

In regards to the camera, the handset is fitted with a 5MP sensor at its rear, which comes with LED flash. Upfront, it uses a 2MP fixed focus sensor. On the connectivity front, Nokia 1 uses Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, microUSB v2.0, with A-GPS, 4G LTE connection, and dual SIM support. It comes fitted with a 2150 mAh battery.

Notably, the Nokia 1 recently received a price cut taking its cost down to Rs. 3,999, which makes it an affordable smartphone in the country.

