Nokia 1 Plus leak render surfaced online with specs sheet and more

MWC 2019 is around the corner and all the smartphone manufacturers have something planned for the year's biggest mobile showcase event. Nokia is also in the queue and the company has already confirmed that everyone's eyes are on them with huge expectation regarding the most- anticipated Nokia 9. However, that not might be the only smartphone which is HMD Global is going to bring to the stage.

It has been reported that the company is planning to bring one entry-level smartphone along with the Nokia 9. it will be the successor of the Nokia 1 and will be called Nokia 1 Plus. TigerMobile is the website who has reported the leaks first with its reliable inside sources.

The leak comes with the information about the front panel of the smartphone with some key specifications. The Nokia 1 Plus will come with a screen resolution of 480x960 pixels, well it is not a drastic change from the original Nokia 1. But the phone is said to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. Unfortunately, the spec sheet of the leaked phone didn't mention anything about the size of the display, but it does show the pixel density of the phone which is 213 DPI. With this information, we can safely assume that the phone sport a 5-inch display.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by MediaTek MT6739WW chipset, along with four Cortex-A53 cores, clocked at 1.5 GHz, along with a PowerVR GE8100 GPU, running at 570 MHz. The smartphone is said to be backed by a 1GB RAM out of which the only 889MB will be used, but that is enough to run a smartphone with Google's Android Go ecosystem. The Nokia 1 Plus is said to come with the current Android 9 Pie Go edition out of the box.

