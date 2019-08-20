Nokia 105 Feature Phone Launched In India For Rs. 1,199 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

HMD Global's fourth-generation Nokia 105 feature phone has been launched in India. The device is available for sale from August 20, 2019, and offers features like polycarbonate body, island keymat with separated keys which lets dialing and texting easy, and a removable battery with long battery life.

Specifications Of Nokia 105

The handset sports a 1.77-inch QQVGA color display with a resolution of 160×120 pixels. It is boarded with 4MB RAM and 4MB ROM and runs Nokia Series 30+ OS. Its connectivity aspects include micro USB 2 charger connector, 3.5 mm AV connector, GSM 900/1800 (EU); 850/1900 (US), and FM Radio.

The phone has torchlight and it comes with six pre-loaded Gameloft games -- Tetris, Sky Gift, Airstrike, Nitro Racing, Ninja UP!, and Danger Dash. Lastly, it is backed by an 800 mAh battery that claims to offer up to 14.4 hours of talk time and 18.2 days of standby. The feature phone is available in blue, pink, and black color options. You can avail the handset either from the company's website or other retail outlets.

Specifications Of Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 106 Feature Phones

Nokia 220 4G is another new feature phone, which is expected to launch soon in India. The device has a 2.4-inch QQVGA color screen display and has 16MB RAM and 24MB ROM. It has a VGA camera at the back. It comes with 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, a micro USB port, MP3 player, Wireless FM Radio and a 3.5mm headphone jack connectivity options. It is fitted with a 1200mAh battery, providing up to 27 days of standby time and up to 6.3 hours of talk time.

The phone comes with a web browser, Facebook, Twitter and try-and-buy games from Gameloft. It is currently available in blue and black color options and is priced at 39 euros (approx. Rs. 3,000).

Besides, you can go with the Nokia 106 which is available in grey color option with a price starting from Rs. 1,560. The device has same RAM and storage components and battery as earlier seen on Nokia 105. The difference lies with the fact that it is based on MTK 6261D processor.

