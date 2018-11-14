Nokia 106 (2018) feature phone announced for Rs. 1,700

HMD Global has announced the launch of a new feature phone under the Nokia brand. Well, the new Nokia 106 is the sequel to the Nokia 106, which was launched back in 2013. The device has the same display with a 4-way navigational key and the same battery as its predecessor. However, the latest offering is touted to offer a longer battery life.

The Nokia 106 (2018) features a polycarbonate body with contoured design. It is preloaded with the classic Snake Xenzia game. Also, there are other try-and-buy games such as Danger Dash, Tetris, Nitro Racing and more. The device weighs in at 70.2 grams and measures 111.15 x 49.5 x 14.4mm.

Nokia 106 (2018) specifications

Nokia 106 (2018) bestows a 1.8-inch TFT display with a resolution of 160 x 128 pixels. The handset gets the power from a MediaTek 6261 processor coupled with 4MB of RAM. It has ample storage space for users to save up to 2000 contacts and 500 text messages. There are features such as FM Radio, flashlight, a micro USB port for charging and a 3.5mm audio port. The highlight of this feature phone is the presence of an 800mAh battery that can render a long battery life of up to 15.7 hours of talk time and up to 21 days of standby time.

Price and availability

This new feature phone from Nokia has been launched in Dark Grey color. It will go on sale later this month in Russia for a pricing of 1,590 rubles (approx. Rs. 1,700). As of now, there is no word from the company regarding the launch of this feature phone in the Indian market. We are yet to get an official word about the same.

Regarding the launch of this feature phone, Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global tweeted, "Please welcome the all-new Nokia 106 to the family! Beautiful, reliable, yet extremely affordable, the Nokia 106 delivers connectivity for everyone. 1 day talk time, 1 month standby time".