Nokia 110 2022 Feature Phone launched in India: Price, Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, the Finnish phone manufacturer Nokia launched a new feature phone in India, which is the Nokia 8210 4G. Within a few days, the company has launched another new feature in the country - the Nokia 110 2022. Let's take a look at the features of this smartphone and its specifications from here.

Nokia 110 2022 Specifications

The Nokia 110 2022 features a sleek design, which comprises a robust build and an ergonomic physical keyboard. It is affordable compared to the Nokia 8210 4G and comes with a long-lasting battery in its class. It is a refreshed variant of the old Nokia phone.

The device arrives in several color options such as Cyan, Rose Gold, and Charcoal, which seeps into the entire body besides its bezels and display. As a feature phone, the handset retains a compact design, which is pretty easy to use with one hand. Also, there is a rear camera and an inbuilt music player as well.

Regarding other features, the Nokia 110 2022 features an auto call recording option, a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of expandable storage space, a color display, an in-built torch, a 1000mAh battery, FM Radio and pre-loaded games such as Snake.

Talking about its pricing, the Nokia 110 2022 comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,799 and comes with a pair of free earphones worth Rs. 299. The Finnish brand also lets users purchase the device through leading online and offline stores in the country.

On the other hand, the Nokia 8210 4G feature phone launched earlier this week is a more advanced device with a large display, support for dual 4G VoLTE, and a single camera at the rear. It was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 3,999 and will go on sale from August 6.

